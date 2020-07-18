Big Brother: Season 22; CBS Series Crew to Quarantine Together Like the Cast (Report)

Big Brother is getting ready to head to CBS a bit late this summer, but it will come soon. The series is going through some precautions, and it is not only the all-star cast that will be locked up during filming.

Per TMZ, the Big Brother crew is also being put in its own bubble during production. Their report revealed the following about how things will operate:

“Our sources say the system will work like this — one month on for the crew, then 2 weeks off followed by 2 weeks in quarantine … then back on. A typical ‘BB’ season lasts around 3 months.”

Check out a tweet from the set of the CBS series below:

