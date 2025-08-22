HGTV has renewed several of its series and ordered one new show that will premiere later this year. Viewers will see new episodes of The Flip Off, 100 Day Dream Home, Scariest House in America, and Help! I Wrecked My House. Sin City Rehab, Home Town: Inn This Together, and Tropic Like It’s Hot are some of the latest additions to the network.

HGTV revealed the following about the series’ orders:

“Top 10 prime cable network HGTV, which attracts more than 33 million viewers each month, will bolster its 2025-2026 slate with over 100 episodes of original content, including new seasons of hit series The Flip Off, Love It or List It and Renovation Aloha; fresh titles Home Town: Inn This Together, Cheap A$$ Beach Houses and Tropic Like It’s Hot; and holiday shows Hoarding for the Holidays (wt) and White House Christmas 2025.

“HGTV’s passionate fans tune in for our signature home renovation, real estate and design expertise, and they also want content that’s unfiltered, escapist and fun,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The network’s large order of new and returning series has something for everyone.”

In 2026, HGTV’s most popular exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, along with Tarek’s wife Heather Rae El Moussa, will call a rematch in an epic sophomore season of breakout hit competition series The Flip Off, the network’s highest-rated freshman series since 2022 that attracted nearly 14 million viewers across linear and streaming. The new episodes will once again pit first-season champions Tarek, a real estate expert with nearly 1,000 flips to his credit, and his wife and luxury real estate agent Heather Rae against high-end design expert Christina to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain. Having learned her lessons from last season, Christina will throw out the rule book and do everything she can to beat Tarek and Heather Rae at the flipping game. But they won’t give up their crown easily in an all-out battle to see who can win round two of The Flip Off. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction and Brass Monkeys Media in association with Hidden Key Media with Christina Haack serving as executive producer and Homemade Productions, Inc. with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa serving as executive producers.

Also returning in 2026 are hit series Love It or List It (Big Coat Media) starring real estate agent David Visentin and his designer foe Page Turner and Renovation Aloha (Fields Entertainment) with husband-and-wife renovation duo Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama. After attracting more than 14.4 million viewers to its last season, Love It or List It will follow David and Page as they help fed up families with lackluster houses check off all the boxes on their dream home wish list, either through Page’s full-scale renovation of their current house or David finding them a new property on the market. And, in Renovation Aloha, which drew more than 13.4 million viewers in its last run, Kamohai and Tristyn will continue to take their Hawaiian house flipping business to the next level.

Ben and Erin Napier not only will return for a new season of hit series Home Town in early 2026, but they’ll also star in a new spinoff Home Town: Inn This Together (RTR Media) next year. The renovation experts, who have successfully revived many outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, will now join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel. The trio believe the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.

HGTV also has greenlighted two series to inspire those looking for a fantasy lifestyle, including Cheap A$$ Beach Houses (Bodega Pictures) airing later this year to humorously show viewers how to own a slice of affordable paradise and Tropic Like It’s Hot (Leopard USA), slated for 2026, to put alluring destinations and luxury living in the tropics center stage for buyers looking to turn up the heat in life and love.

During the upcoming holiday season, HGTV fans can marvel at some of America’s most festive families where the spirit of the season takes over every inch of life – and living space – in the new series Hoarding for the Holidays (wt) (Exit Four Media) as well as the country’s most magnificent transformation in the one-hour special White House Christmas 2025 (Big Fish Entertainment).

While waiting for these series to premiere, fans can watch HGTV’s must-see September lineup, including freshman Las Vegas-based series Sin City Rehab starring Alison Victoria; custom builds and renovations delivered in three months or less by Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt in 100 Day Dream Home; Jasmine Roth to the rescue in her new hometown of Park City, Utah, in Help! I Wrecked My House; and more spine-tingling home tours with Retta in Scariest House in America. New episodes of Chasing the West, House Hunters, House Hunters International, My Lottery Dream Home, Renovation Resort Showdown and Zillow Gone Wild also will air in September.

Here’s what to expect from HGTV’s September series and season premieres:

100 Day Dream Home

New Season Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

A new season of HGTV hit series 100 Day Dream Home will spotlight married real estate developers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt who renovate and build custom, move-in ready dream homes and design personalized renovations for their Tampa, Florida, area clients – all in three months or less. Brian, a construction manager, will oversee the new builds and renovation projects, while Mika, a real estate agent and designer, will take clients on inspiration tours of various local properties to select the desired finishes they’ll infuse into each project. This season, the duo will tackle fresh challenges, including unique container and modular home builds and a special Habitat for Humanity house. In the premiere episode, Brian and Mika will complete a large addition to a couple’s ranch-style home in only 100 days, with the budget and timeline tested by last-minute design changes, delayed deliveries and plumbing issues.

100 Day Dream Home is produced by NorthSouth Productions.

Sin City Rehab

New Series Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

Popular Chicago designer Alison Victoria will return to the place her design career started to take on the bright lights and high stakes of the Las Vegas real estate scene in new series Sin City Rehab. The eight-episode season will document Alison, best known for her Emmy(R)-nominated series Windy City Rehab, taking the biggest gamble of her career as she expands her successful design business out West. Alison will bet on herself for lofty rewards, diving headfirst into multi-million-dollar client projects and risky flips all while building a team and reputation from the ground up in a flashy new market. Her first task out of the gate, a treehouse themed rotunda project that screams Vegas, will become a complicated mess when she and a contractor aren’t in sync on the client’s wishes.

Sin City Rehab is produced by Big Table Media and Briefly Gorgeous Productions with Alison Victoria serving as executive producer.

Scariest House in America

New Season Premieres Friday, Sept. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

The search for the country’s most spine-tingling properties will continue when Retta, star of HGTV’s Ugliest House in America, returns for six new episodes of the popular spinoff Scariest House in America. The series, which attracted more than 8.3 million viewers to its freshman season, will follow actress, comedian and home design enthusiast Retta as she travels the U.S. to tour 15 more petrifyingly paranormal or horrifically hideous houses whose owners say are haunted by scary stories and hair-raising sights. This season, the frightening finds will include a former funeral home with a basement morgue, a house situated on a graveyard and a property that resembles a witch’s hat – all where spooky shadows lurk, lights flicker and strange noises abound. In each episode, Retta will share hilariously unfiltered views about each home’s scary appearance, un-livability and fright factor. HGTV will ultimately deem one house the “scariest” of them all and award the homeowners a $150,000 renovation by popular network designer Alison Victoria in a one-hour season finale.

Scariest House in America is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.

Help! I Wrecked My House

New Season Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Available to stream the next day on HBO Max(R) and discovery+

After years of success rescuing homeowners from their DIY fails in Southern California, HGTV star and home renovation expert Jasmine Roth will move to Park City, Utah, to rebuild her business from the ground up in a new 10-episode season of Help! I Wrecked My House. Attracting more than 14.4 million viewers to her last run, Jasmine – who’s also a builder, designer and busy mom of two – will solve major home renovation disasters with clever solutions to create stunning and unique spaces for Utah families. Amidst the wrecked renovations, Jasmine will assemble a fresh team of contractors and transform her new family home including both of her daughters’ bedrooms. Her first clients of the season will give Jasmine a $180K budget to overhaul the kitchen, living room and bathrooms of their generational family home.

Help! I Wrecked My House is produced by RTR Media.”