HBO Max Streaming Service to Be Rebranded as Max Next Month

After just three years, HBO Max is being rebranded. The streaming service’s new name, Max, will take effect on May 23rd. The Max service will offer customers three tiers of subscriptions. It will incorporate content from HBO, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the world of Harry Potter, and an expansive offering of kids content. Programs from channels like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID will also be included.

There had been plans to fold the Discovery+ service into a rebranded HBO Max but corporate owner Warner Bros. Discovery backtracked on that idea. Research showed that current subscribers were resistant to paying for an upgraded subscription. So, for the time being at least, Discovery+ will continue as a standalone service.

“From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice,” said JB Perrette (above), President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. “This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”

Here’s the new pricing structure:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription and can visit http://help.hbomax.com/introducingMax to find out more. Additionally, HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch. HBO Max subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, “Continue Watching,” and “My List” items will also migrate to Max so they can pick up streaming right where they left off.

