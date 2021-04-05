Deadliest Catch: Bloodline: Season Two Coming to Discovery+ This Month

Get ready to see Captain Josh Harris tackle the next step in his journey to continue his father’s legacy in Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. Season two of the reality series will land on Discovery+ later this month. The upcoming season will follow Harris expand their business in Hawaii while looking to Las Vegas to purchase their catches.

Discovery+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Last season, Deadliest Catch captain and Alaskan legacy fisherman, Josh Harris and his business partner, Casey McManus set out on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Hawaii after discovering the late Captain Phil Harris’ fishing charts. The charts date as far back as the early ’80s and show all the islands of Hawaii, including one of the most premiere fishing spots in the world – the Kona coast. They are covered in Captain Phil’s handwriting, with detailed notes about fishing adventures and island life. Now, armed with new leads, Josh and Casey are heading back to the Big Island in hopes of uncovering Phil’s secret past. The brand-new season of DEADLIEST CATCH: BLOODLINE premieres Tuesday, April 20 on discovery+. Eager to reignite Captain Phil’s dream of fishing professionally in Hawaii, Josh and Casey expand their warm water business, setting their sights on the single largest purchaser of seafood in the world: Las Vegas, to fuel their growth on the island chain. Amid lower prices and general disarray in the Hawaiian seafood market due to Covid-19, catching fish isn’t the only problem – now, it’s selling the catch. With exponential growth and millions in fish sales on the line, Josh, and Casey alongside Jeff Silva, one of the island’s top commercial fisherman enlist a fourth partner: Johnathan Hillstrand. With this wildcard in their ranks, the captains look to expand their fleet, their crew, and even sail their famed crab boat, the F/V Cornelia Marie, to Hawaii, all while following Captain Phil’s footsteps to build their business and continue to solve the mystery of Phil Harris’ secret past. To help navigate these uncertain times Josh dives into Phil Harris’ past to find a way forward. The young legacy fisherman turns to brother Jake Harris for information, yielding new insight about Phil’s endeavors that point not just to the late patriarch’s fishing adventures in the Hawaiian Islands and Mexico, but also to his pursuit of a seafood market much larger than Hawaii – the mother of all restaurant markets – Las Vegas. Using Phil’s connections, Josh and Casey open the door to a potentially unlimited pipeline of demand for Hawaii’s fresh seafood – if they can catch it.”

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline on Discovery Channel? Do you plan to watch season two on Discovery+?