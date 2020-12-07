Where will the Gallaghers end up by the end of the 11th season of the Shameless TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Shameless is cancelled or renewed for season 12 (in this case, we know it’s ending). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of Shameless here.

A Showtime comedy-drama series, Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. The show follows alcoholic father Frank Gallagher (Macy) and his resilient, self-reliant kids who scramble to survive. The 11th season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Howey) and V (Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.





