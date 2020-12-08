Shameless: Season 11 Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Shameless being cancelled by Showtime this time around. The cable channel already announced that the series would be ending back when it was renewed for an 11th season. Could the show be revived for season 12 someday, ala the upcoming Dexter revival? Stay tuned.

Airing on Sunday nights, Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner. The show follows alcoholic father Frank Gallagher (Macy) and his resilient, self-reliant kids who scramble to survive. The 11th season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Howey) and V (Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Shameless on Showtime averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 847,000 viewers.

