Dexter: Season Nine; Showtime Show Revived for Limited Series

Apparently, we haven’t seen the last of serial killer Dexter Morgan. Showtime has announced that the Dexter TV series will return for a “limited series” of 10 episodes. Star Michael C. Hall will return, as will the showrunner of the first four seasons, Clyde Phillips. Phillips and Hall will executive produce the limited series along with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds. Production is scheduled to begin in 2021 with an expected fall premiere.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Dexter aired for eight seasons and 96 episodes on Showtime, from 2006 until 2013. The series revolves around forensic analyst Dexter Morgan (Hall). By day, he helps the Miami Metro Police Department solve crimes while, by night, he privately and gruesomely disposes of heinous criminals. Others in the cast include Jennifer Carpenter, Erik King, Lauren Velez, David Zayas, Julie Benz, James Remar, C.S. Lee, Desmond Harrington, Geoff Pierson, Aimee Garcia, and Yvonne Strahovski.

SPOILER ALERT: When we last saw Dexter, he had taken his dead sister’s body from a hospital and dropped it into the ocean before taking his boat into an oncoming storm. The wreckage of his boat is recovered and he is presumed dead. In the last moments of the finale, we see that Dexter has survived and is living quietly under an assumed name while working for a lumber company in the backwoods of Oregon.

