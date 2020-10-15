Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 14, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Whoopi Goldberg (narrator)

TV show description:

A documentary program from ABC News, The Con TV series lifts the curtain on the people behind some of the most outrageous scams ever.

The show explores the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true. It delves into a myriad of topics, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. The reports reveal how the victims were fooled and the cost of their false trust — both emotionally and financially.

Episodes feature interviews with key people caught up in the scams, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Con TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?