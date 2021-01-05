Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 4, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Craig Ferguson (host)

TV show description:

A game show, The Hustler TV series is an unusual trivia competition because, in the game, one player secretly already knows the answers. However, just because they have a leg up doesn’t mean they’ll be taking home the prize.

Each episode of the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer.

The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because every question is inspired by his or her life and interests. They must keep their identity a secret from the others, however, in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize for themself.

Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler, leaving three remaining contestants. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the Hustler. If they’re right, the three share the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two contestants are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.

