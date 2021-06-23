Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, The Hustler TV series is hosted by Craig Ferguson. Each episode of the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer. The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because of their personal experiences or interests. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the secret Hustler. If the two regular contestants are correct, they split the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.



The second season of The Hustler averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how The Hustler stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of June 23, 2021, The Hustler has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew The Hustler for season three? The network has a big stable of summer game shows but, unlike most of them, this one isn’t a revival. The Hustler’s ratings could be better but I think it will still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Hustler cancellation or renewal news.



TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Hustler‘s weekly ups and downs.

