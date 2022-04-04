The Hustler: Cancelled on ABC, No Season Three for Craig Ferguson Game Show (Report)

The game is over. ABC has reportedly cancelled The Hustler TV series so there won’t be a third season.

A trivia game show, The Hustler TV series is hosted by Craig Ferguson. Each episode of the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer. The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because of their personal experiences or interests. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the secret Hustler. If the two regular contestants are correct, they split the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of The Hustler averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 40% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The show aired for 19 episodes across two seasons, both during the 2020-21 television season. Season two was one of the lowest-rated ABC shows last summer. Variety was the first to report the cancellation.

