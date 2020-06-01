Match Game: Season Five Ratings

Game shows like Match Game have become a staple of the ABC summer schedule, despite slowly declining ratings, in part because they’re relatively inexpensive to produce. Will the numbers keep falling this year? Will Match Game be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

Match Game is hosted by Alec Baldwin. On the game show, contestants try to match the answers of six celebrity panelists as they answer fill In the blank questions. In the fifth season, celebrity panelists include Sam Richardson, Jane Krakowski, Ben Schwartz, Caroline Rhea, James Van Der Beek, Vivica A. Fox, Joel McHale, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Smith, Raven-Symoné, Ne-Yo, Malin Akerman, Mario Cantone, Jennifer Esposito, Adam Rodriguez, Angie Harmon, Michael Chiklis, and Melissa Fumero. On Match Game, contestants try to match the answers to “fill in the blank” questions with as many celebrities as they can. At stake is a grand prize of $25,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Match Game on ABC averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers.

