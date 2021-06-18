The Hustler: Season Two Ratings

In part due to the pandemic, ABC is airing two seasons of The Hustler within the span of seven months. Is that too much of a good thing? Will the ratings take a big hit? Will The Hustler be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Airing on Thursday nights, The Hustler TV series is hosted by Craig Ferguson. Each episode of the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer. The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because of their personal experiences or interests. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the secret Hustler. If the two regular contestants are correct, they split the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The Hustler on ABC averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



