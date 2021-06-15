The Celebrity Dating Game: Season One Ratings

The Celebrity Dating Game is the latest series to be based on The Dating Game, which first aired on ABC in 1965. While the original show lasted for seven seasons, the later iterations have had much shorter runs. How will this latest version perform in the ratings? Will The Celebrity Dating Game be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Celebrity Dating Game is hosted by actress Zooey Deschanel and singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. The first season includes Hannah Brown, Nicole Byer, Carson Kressley, Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, and Demi Burnett. The series is a modern take on the classic game show but this version features a roster of celebrity singles all trying to find love. Offering the same iconic feel as the original, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. In a twist, the celebrity identities remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via parody song performances by Bolton. Is there love in the air?

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



