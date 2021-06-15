Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 14, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton (hosts)

TV show description:

Based on The Dating Game, which first aired on ABC in 1965, The Celebrity Dating Game is hosted by actress Zooey Deschanel and singer-songwriter Michael Bolton.

The series is a modern take on the classic game show but this version features a roster of celebrity singles — from television, music, comedy, reality TV, and feature film — all trying to find love by interviewing unseen regular contestants.

Offering the same iconic feel as the original show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions.

In a twist, the celebrity identities remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via parody song performances by Bolton. Is there love in the air?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

