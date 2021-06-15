Vulture Watch

Do viewers love this revival? Has The Celebrity Dating Game TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Celebrity Dating Game, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Celebrity Dating Game is hosted by actress Zooey Deschanel and singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. The first season includes Hannah Brown, Nicole Byer, Carson Kressley, Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, and Demi Burnett. The series is a modern take on the classic game show but this version features a roster of celebrity singles all trying to find love. Offering the same iconic feel as the original, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. In a twist, the celebrity identities remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via parody song performances by Bolton. Is there love in the air?



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Celebrity Dating Game averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.64 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Celebrity Dating Game stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 15, 2021, The Celebrity Dating Game has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Celebrity Dating Game for season two? The network has a wide stable of game shows and they’ve become a staple of ABC’s summer schedule. This series fits well with the rest of the shows (some of which are getting a little long-in-the-tooth) so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Celebrity Dating Game cancellation or renewal news.



The Celebrity Dating Game Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Celebrity Dating Game‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Celebrity Dating Game TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?