“Survey says…” renewal? Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season seven include Rob Lowe, Terrence Howard, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Patrick Warburton, Dee Snider, Terry Bradshaw, JoJo Siwa, Ross Mathews, and Loni Love.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Celebrity Family Feud averages a 0.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.74 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 23% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 9, 2021, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season eight? Given that Harvey also hosts the regular syndicated version of this show, I think there’s a very good chance that the celebrity version will continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.



