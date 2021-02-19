The Celebrity Dating Game: ABC Orders Game Show with Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton

Get ready for a new dating game. ABC has ordered The Celebrity Dating Game for its network. This time, the game show will help celebrities find love out of a panel of three possible love matches. Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and singer Michael Bolton are set to host the new series. The original Dating Game first aired in syndication in 1965, and it has been revived several times since then.

ABC revealed more about the new game show in a press release. Check that out below.

“Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, The Celebrity Dating Game offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love. Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton. The Celebrity Dating Game is executive produced by Charles Wachter, Michael Bolton, Christina Kline and Wendi Wan, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

A premiere date was not revealed for The Celebrity Dating Game.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Dating Game when it aired? Do you plan to watch the new Celebrity Dating Game once it arrives?