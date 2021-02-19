FBI: International: Second Dick Wolf Spin-Off Series in the Works at CBS

FBI may soon see a second spin-off. CBS is currently developing FBI: International. FBI and FBI: Most Wanted currently air on the network. This news comes only days after a potential new NCIS spin-off set in Hawaii was announced.

Per Deadline, this spin-off is still in the deal-making phase, but the popularity of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted make it likely to happen. The two shows follow FBI agents both on the job and off as they live their lives.

This is not the first time a second spin-off for the FBI TV series has been mentioned as a possibility. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl teased the possibility of a third FBI series in May 2020 by saying:

“We are always talking to Dick [Wolf] and Dick is always bouncing ideas off of us and I can’t rule anything out.”

Wolf began looking at a third spin-off even before that. He started talking about a new FBI series for CBS in January 2020.

The delay in getting this spin-off off the ground sooner is likely due to the pandemic and the shutdown of Hollywood productions that happened last March.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the FBI franchise on CBS? Would you watch FBI: International?