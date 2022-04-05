The Doctors, DailyMailTV: One of Two Daytime Series Expected to Be Cancelled

Viewers of The Doctors and DailyMailTV may see one of those shows end with the current season. Deadline reports that the staffs of both daytime programs were warned that their jobs may end soon. No official cancellation for either series has been announced.

The Doctors premiered in 2008 and it saw its format change due to the pandemic. The audience and panel were removed, and the lone host, Dr. Ian Smith, used the series to help viewers “take back their power” amid uncertain times. He was replaced by plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon. The program is in its 14th season.

As for DailyMailTV, that series was launched in 2017 and features stories found on DailyMail.com being brought to the small screen. It is currently in its fifth season.

Both shows come from Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Prods with their staff a part of CBS. Viewers will find out the future of both these daytime shows in the weeks to come.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Doctors or DailyMailTV? Do you want these shows on the air on CBS in syndication?