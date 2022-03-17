The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Series Finale Date Set for Daytime Series

The Ellen DeGeneres Show now has its finale date set. The final episode of the daytime series will air on May 26th. DeGeneres revealed the date in a post on her Facebook account.

Check out her post below.

The daytime talk show will continue to air on stations throughout the summer with guest hosts and montages celebrating the show’s time on the air, per Deadline.

Several former guests are planning to stop by during the weeks ahead. Those guests include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and Portia de Rossi.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end? Do you plan to watch the final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show?