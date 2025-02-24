Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Over 20 years ago, ABC launched Desperate Housewives, a dramedy series revolving around the lives of suburban friends and their secrets. That show had a very successful eight-season run. Now, NBC is trying its own suburbs mystery series. Will it also be a hit in the ratings? Will Grosse Pointe Garden Society be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dramedy series, the Grosse Pointe Garden Society TV show was created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. The series stars Melisa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe. In the story, four suburban garden club members in Michigan find their lives intertwined with everyday challenges, scandal, and mischief. They also have a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about. The four members are perfectionist realtor Catherine (King), wild socialite Birdie (Fumero), young teacher Alice (Robb), and garden center manager and landscaper Brett (Ben Rappaport). As dark truths surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 24, 2025, Grosse Pointe Garden Society has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

