Chicago Med: Season 11 Renewal; NBC Series Set to Return, with Cost Cuts

The team at Gaffney will be back at work for the 2025-26 TV season. Chicago Med has been renewed by NBC for its 11th season. The 10th season of 22 episodes finishes airing on May 21st.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 10th season of Chicago Med averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.86 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season nine, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. It’s the network’s highest-rated series of the season.

Chicago Med is expected to return for its 11th season in the fall. An exact date will be revealed this summer.

According to Deadline, the new season’s episode order has yet to be determined, and, as part of continuing cost-cutting measures, some actors won’t be seen in 2-4 episodes. Because the cast sometimes films in Chicago, the actors are being asked to become residents of Illinois. Those who do not do so will likely be in even fewer episodes. In addition, some cast members won’t be getting their annual 5% raises. Some cast departures are also possible to help trim the budget even further.

