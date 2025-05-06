Chicago Fire: Season 14; NBC Wednesday Night Series Renewed for 2025-26

The men and women of Firehouse 51 will be back on the job for the 2025-26 TV season. Chicago Fire has been renewed for a 14th season by NBC. The show’s 13th season of 22 episodes finishes airing on May 21st.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Jake Lockett, Jocelyn Hudon, and Dermot Mulroney. Eamonn Walker and KaDee Strickland recur. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Dom Pascal (Mulroney) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 13th season of Chicago Fire averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.72 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 12, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. It’s the second-highest-rated scripted series on the peacock network.

Chicago Fire is expected to return for its 14th season in the fall. An exact date will be revealed this summer.

According to Deadline, the new season’s episode order has yet to be determined, and, as part of continuing cost-cutting measures, some actors won’t be seen in 2-4 episodes. Because the cast sometimes films in Chicago, the actors are being asked to become residents of Illinois. Those who do not do so will likely be in even fewer episodes. In addition, some cast members won’t be getting their annual 5% raises. Some cast departures are also possible to help trim the budget even further.

