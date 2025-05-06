Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas: BET+ Announces Spin-Off Series, Reveals Cast, and Sets Premiere Date

Sistas is getting a spin-off. Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas will premiere on BET+ next month, and the streaming service has announced the cast and premiere date for the new series.

LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indrea, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears will star in the series as five friends navigating single life after their marriages fail.

BET+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“BET+, the leading streamer for Black audiences, announced today the pickup of Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, a new BET+ original series and the first original to launch under Mr. Perry’s recently expanded, multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group – one of the largest deals in the industry with a Black creator. A fresh extension of the Sistas universe, the series will premiere on Monday, June 9, on BET, the day of the 2025 BET Awards, and will be available to stream on BET+ starting Tuesday, June 10. The ensemble cast features LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Khadeen Indréa (Ellis Ever After), Porscha Coleman (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!), Briana Price (Step Up: High Water), Jennifer Sears (Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Funeral), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse), DeVon Franklin (Kingdom Business), Donovan Christie Jr. (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), and Robert Christopher Riley (Dynasty). Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas follows five close friends – Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette – as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood. “Tyler Perry has been the most incredible partner to BET – delivering record breaking hits and top series year after year,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group. “And now, we eagerly await the arrival of Tyler’s newest series – Divorced Sistas – a brilliant expansion of the Sistas universe that for years has been the most watched series among Black viewers across television. We’re thrilled to launch this new series with Tyler and further expand the slate of compelling and authentic stories we deliver to our audiences.” “Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship,” said creator, writer, and director Tyler Perry. “It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET’s biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!” From Tyler Perry Studios, Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas is created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, who also serves as an executive producer.”

The trailer for the new series is below.

