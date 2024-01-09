Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Eight — Has the BET Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The ladies are back for more. Has the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Sistas, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on the BET cable channel, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Trinity Whiteside, Chris Warren, Joi Symone, Branden Wellington, and Stal Stowers. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.





Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.24 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 25% in the demo and up by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 9, 2024, Tyler Perry’s Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Sistas for season eight? The show continues to do very well for BET so I suspect the channel will keep renewing it as long as Perry and company want to keep making new episodes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sistas cancellation or renewal news.



