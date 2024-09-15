Thumblite: Netflix Orders Corporate Thriller Series Starring Rosamund Pike

Thumblite is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered Scott Z. Burns’s new corporate thriller, which will take viewers into Silicon Valley.

Rosamund Pike will executive produce and star in the new series, and she is the only cast member so far. Tudum revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming Netflix series:

“Thumblite will examine the schemes, rivalries, visions, and obsessions of Silicon Valley’s power brokers and their underlings as they vie for control of the most powerful industry the world has ever known. Pike’s character will be at the center of the anxiety-inducing whirlpool.”

Additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Netflix series?