Elsbeth: Season Two Trailer Released, Four Join Cast of CBS Series

Elsbeth returns to CBS next month with its second season, and there is big news for fans of the series. Four big names will appear during the upcoming season, and the network has released a trailer and details for the October 17th premiere.

Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson star in the spin-off of The Good Wife, which follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston) as she moves to New York City and takes on a new job investigating with the NYPD.

Viewers will see Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Williams, Rob Riggle, and Brittany O’Grady appear as guest stars during season two of the CBS series. Aisha Tyler is also set to direct an episode. Deadline revealed the following about their roles:

“Adlon plays Chef Veev, one of America’s most revered chefs and owner of New York’s hottest restaurant. Despite her anger management training, Chef Veev’s rage turns deadly after a staff member’s side hustle causes havoc in the dining room and blows a major deal. Williams plays Roselyn, the chic and ultra-wealthy VIP member of an exclusive jewelry store on Fifth Avenue who takes her passion for fabulous jewelry to the next level when she finds out her fortune has run dry, planning a jewel heist with some fellow VIPs. But when one of her recruits threatens to turn her and the crew in, she makes sure nothing and no one will stand in her way. Riggle plays Neal Dorsey, a billionaire who made his fortune as a paint manufacturer but is considered “uncool” by his fellow billionaires. Neal’s grudge toward an old enemy takes a deadly turn when the fellow billionaire dies in a freak accident while they’re training for a pointless mission to space. O’Grady plays Mackenzie “Mac” Andrews, a former child star and current party girl plagued by scandals in the tabloids and online. Now desperately working to close a deal that may define the next chapter in her career, Mac wakes up on Halloween after a wild night on the town, wondering whether she may have committed a murder.”

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Elsbeth is gearing up for its Season 2 return on October 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Deadline has your first look at the trailer below https://t.co/Cwafphqvp4 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 13, 2024

As for the season two premiere, viewers will see Nathan Lane make an appearance in the episode. CBS revealed the following about “Subscription to Murder:”

“When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s wrongdoing continue to loom, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.”

Check out the trailer for Elsbeth below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this CBS series?