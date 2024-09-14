Menu

Tracker: Season Two; CBS Releases Trailer for return of Justin Hartley Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Tracker returns to CBS next month with its second season, and the network is giving fans of the drama their first look at what is to come in the series.

Justin Hartley, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell star in the CBS drama, which follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw as he uses his skills to help people around the country.

In the season two premiere, he will help investigate the disappearance of a family whose car is found on the side of the road in Arkansas. As he investigates the disappearance, the mother’s past leads him to the world of organized crime.

During season two, viewers will also see the return of Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon.

Tracker season two arrives on October 13th. The new trailer and key art for season two are below.

