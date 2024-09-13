The Summit: CBS Reveals 16 Competitors for Mountain-Climbing Competition Series

The Summit is coming to CBS this fall, and the network has now announced the 16 competitors for the new mountain climbing series competition series. Hosted by Manu Bennett, the series will have 16 ordinary people without much climbing experience trying to make it to one of the highest peaks in the New Zealand Alps.
A sneak peek for the series will air on September 29th before it begins airing in its regular time slot on Wednesday nights alongside Survivor. CBS revealed the cast and more details about the series in a press release.
“These 16 strangers – from a Trader Joe’s employee and mother of two, to a 29-year-old trauma nurse, to a 33-year-old Air Force service member – are truly stepping into the unknown, as they did not know what they were signing up for and many of them have no previous climbing or camping experience. The result is a test of their character, both physical and mental, in ways they never imagined possible, as they attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain.
With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. But not everyone will make it, as these strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the “Mountain’s Keeper” who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach THE SUMMIT in time, all the prize money will be lost.
The contestants competing on the first season of THE SUMMIT vary in age, background, personality and experience, contributing to the differing perspectives and strategies they each bring to their individual game, and adding to the intensity of the all-or-nothing gameplay where the group succeeds or fails as one.
The following are the 16 trekkers competing this fall*:
Name: Pati Arana
Age: 37
Current Residence: Studio City, Calif.
Occupation: Barber
Name: Dennis Cho
Age: 29
Current Residence: Indianapolis, Ind.
Occupation: Trauma nurse
Name: Shweta Choudhury
Age: 28
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Corporate strategist
Name: Robert Culp
Age: 42
Current Residence: Bolingbrook, Ill.
Occupation: Educator
Name: Dusty Fisher
Age: 28
Current Residence: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Jeannie Geyer
Age: 56
Current Residence: Mahopac, N.Y.
Occupation: Trader Joe’s employee
Name: Geoff Green
Age: 28
Current Residence: Sharpsburg, Ga.
Occupation: Neuroscientist
Name: Punkin Jackson
Age: 33
Current Residence: Columbus, Miss.
Occupation: Air Force
Name: Bo Martin
Age: 52
Current Residence: Gun Barrel City, Texas
Occupation: Teacher/coach
Name: Rose Mattie
Age: 41
Current Residence: Chandler, Ariz.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Nick Morgan
Age: 28
Current Residence: Madisonville, La.
Occupation: VP of sales
Name: Therron Pittman
Age: 29
Current Residence: Van Nuys, Calif.
Occupation: Server
Name: Beckylee Rawls
Age: 27
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Construction manager
Name: Tony Reyes
Age: 36
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Media director
Name: Amy Stephens
Age: 46
Current Residence: Edisto Island, S.C.
Occupation: Bank manager
Name: Jennye Stirlen
Age: 37
Current Residence: Cary, N.C.
Occupation: MMA referee”
A preview of the new series is below.
What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Summit this fall?