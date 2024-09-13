The Summit: CBS Reveals 16 Competitors for Mountain-Climbing Competition Series

The Summit is coming to CBS this fall, and the network has now announced the 16 competitors for the new mountain climbing series competition series. Hosted by Manu Bennett, the series will have 16 ordinary people without much climbing experience trying to make it to one of the highest peaks in the New Zealand Alps.

A sneak peek for the series will air on September 29th before it begins airing in its regular time slot on Wednesday nights alongside Survivor. CBS revealed the cast and more details about the series in a press release.

“These 16 strangers – from a Trader Joe’s employee and mother of two, to a 29-year-old trauma nurse, to a 33-year-old Air Force service member – are truly stepping into the unknown, as they did not know what they were signing up for and many of them have no previous climbing or camping experience. The result is a test of their character, both physical and mental, in ways they never imagined possible, as they attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. But not everyone will make it, as these strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the “Mountain’s Keeper” who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach THE SUMMIT in time, all the prize money will be lost. The contestants competing on the first season of THE SUMMIT vary in age, background, personality and experience, contributing to the differing perspectives and strategies they each bring to their individual game, and adding to the intensity of the all-or-nothing gameplay where the group succeeds or fails as one. The following are the 16 trekkers competing this fall*: Name: Pati Arana

Age: 37

Current Residence: Studio City, Calif.

Occupation: Barber Name: Dennis Cho

Age: 29

Current Residence: Indianapolis, Ind.

Occupation: Trauma nurse Name: Shweta Choudhury

Age: 28

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Corporate strategist Name: Robert Culp

Age: 42

Current Residence: Bolingbrook, Ill.

Occupation: Educator Name: Dusty Fisher

Age: 28

Current Residence: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Real estate agent Name: Jeannie Geyer

Age: 56

Current Residence: Mahopac, N.Y.

Occupation: Trader Joe’s employee Name: Geoff Green

Age: 28

Current Residence: Sharpsburg, Ga.

Occupation: Neuroscientist Name: Punkin Jackson

Age: 33

Current Residence: Columbus, Miss.

Occupation: Air Force Name: Bo Martin

Age: 52

Current Residence: Gun Barrel City, Texas

Occupation: Teacher/coach Name: Rose Mattie

Age: 41

Current Residence: Chandler, Ariz.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom Name: Nick Morgan

Age: 28

Current Residence: Madisonville, La.

Occupation: VP of sales Name: Therron Pittman

Age: 29

Current Residence: Van Nuys, Calif.

Occupation: Server Name: Beckylee Rawls

Age: 27

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Construction manager Name: Tony Reyes

Age: 36

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Media director Name: Amy Stephens

Age: 46

Current Residence: Edisto Island, S.C.

Occupation: Bank manager Name: Jennye Stirlen

Age: 37

Current Residence: Cary, N.C.

Occupation: MMA referee”

A preview of the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Summit this fall?