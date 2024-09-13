Beauty in Black: Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for New Tyler Perry Series

The latest series from Tyler Perry has its premiere date. Beauty in Black will arrive in October, and Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the new drama. There are 16 episodes planned for the series’ first season.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Shannon Wallace, Joy Rovaris, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Charles Malik Whitfield, Ricco Ross, Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan star in the series which follows two women living very different lives.

Kimmie (Williams) struggles after her mother has kicked her out, and Mallory (Stewart) runs her own business. Somehow, the two find themselves involved in each other’s lives. Tyler Perry is the new series’s creator, director, writer, and executive producer.

Check out more photos and the teaser trailer for Beauty in Black below. The series arrives on October 24th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?