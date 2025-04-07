Gold Rush: White Water: Cancelled; Final Season of Reality Series Coming to Discovery Channel This Month

Get ready for another season of Gold Rush: White Water. Discovery Channel announced that season nine of the reality series would premiere on the network later this month, with episodes also airing on Max and Discovery+.

However, this will be the final season of the reality series. Earlier this month, Chilkat Valley News reported that an email was sent out that production on the series was done for the foreseeable future. Season nine was filmed last summer.

During season eight of the reality series, Dustin Hurt and his crew found a $70k gold nugget, and they will risk it all to find more. Discovery Channel shared more about the series’ return:

“Last year, Dustin Hurt’s crew struck a 6-ounce, $70K nugget – the biggest in Gold Rush history. This season, he’s risking everything for more. It’s all or nothing – a gamble that could make them millions or end their mining careers forever. In the season premiere, Dustin and his loyal crew head deep into the remote Alaskan wilderness on their most ambitious, difficult, and dangerous season ever, as they risk their lives in the raging creeks of Alaska searching for a life-changing pile of gold nuggets.”

The series returns on April 25th. The trailer for season nine is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Discovery Channel series? Do you plan to watch season nine? Are you sad that this is the final season?