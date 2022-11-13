The Penguin: HBO Max Exec Teases Upcoming Batman Spinoff Series

The Penguin is coming soon, and HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey spoke about the upcoming series. The Penguin will act as a bridge between the two Batman movies. The series will pick up from the events at the end of the first film and lead into the second. Colin Farrell will reprise his role from the films for the series.

Aubrey said the following about the HBO Max series, per Variety:

“’Penguin’ will sit immediately after the end of ‘The Batman’ and temporally before the events of the second movie. The show will come out in between the two movies. Now beyond that, it’s fun for the audience to know that it will be a bridge between the two, but the actual release date, I’m not at liberty to say. The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level, because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have.”

A premiere date for The Penguin will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Penguin on HBO Max?