Batman: Caped Crusader: HBO Max Cancels New Animated Series from Bruce Timm

Batman: Caped Crusader is not coming to HBO Max after all. The streaming service has cancelled its series order for the latest animated series to follow Batman as he protects the citizens of Gotham City. This series is the latest casualty of the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery. It is possible the series could be shopped elsewhere.

Per Deadline, the series is one of six animated projects to be scrapped this week. The cancelled movies/specials are Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.

HBO Max picked up the series in May 2021. Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves were behind the planned reimaging of the Batman mythology. At the time, the trio said, “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

What do you think? Were you looking forward to this new show? Are you hoping another outlet picks up Batman: Caped Crusader?