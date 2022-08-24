The Morning Show: Season Three; Julianna Margulies Returning to Apple TV+ Series

The Morning Show will see a familiar face return during season three. Fans will see more of her character Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino also star in the series which follows the staff of a morning news show.

Apple TV+ revealed more about season three of The Morning Show in a press release.

"Apple TV+ today announced that Julianna Margulies is set to return for season three of the Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed Apple Original series, "The Morning Show." Following her widely celebrated performance as 'Laura Peterson,' an anchor at UBA News, Margulies will return and reprise her role for season three — starring alongside a star-studded cast that includes recently announced new addition Jon Hamm. The third season of the critically acclaimed, award-winning series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production. The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director. The second season recently received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup, who also won the award for season one; and, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden. Season three of the "The Morning Show" will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt ("Fosse/Verdon," "Homeland," "House of Cards"), who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series.

A premiere date for The Morning Show season three will be announced later.

