The Sandman: Season Two? Netflix Series Could Be Cancelled Despite Top Ratings

by Regina Avalos,

The Sandman TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The Sandman has topped the viewing numbers on Netflix since its release earlier this month, but that might not guarantee a second season. This comes from Neil Gaiman, per Variety. The man behind the series says the expense of the series could actually make it harder to receive a renewal.

Check out his messages on Twitter below.

Joe Hill, the man behind Locke & Key, responded to one of Gaiman’s tweets with the following:

So far, The Sandman has been viewed for more than 127 million hours on Netflix.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of The Sandman?



