The Sandman: Season Two? Netflix Series Could Be Cancelled Despite Top Ratings

The Sandman has topped the viewing numbers on Netflix since its release earlier this month, but that might not guarantee a second season. This comes from Neil Gaiman, per Variety. The man behind the series says the expense of the series could actually make it harder to receive a renewal.

Check out his messages on Twitter below.

Sandman is the #1 @netflix show in the world for the third week running. I’m amazed and delighted. pic.twitter.com/ikNKpTDVcE — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 23, 2022

Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough. https://t.co/m7VusGL2rW — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022

Joe Hill, the man behind Locke & Key, responded to one of Gaiman’s tweets with the following:

Cannot emphasize enough — if you were thinking of giving #Sandman a try, don’t wait. To use a horrid industry term, engagement matters, especially immediate, overwhelming engagement. We can have 5 – 7 seasons of this, but only if you show Netflix you want it. https://t.co/MXBntE5FRb — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) August 22, 2022

So far, The Sandman has been viewed for more than 127 million hours on Netflix.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of The Sandman?