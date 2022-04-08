Network: Netflix

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: February 7, 2020 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck.

TV show description:

Based on the long-running graphic novel series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key is a supernatural-horror drama series that’s been developed by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill.

The story follows the Locke family — recently widowed mother Nina (Stanchfield); eldest son Tyler (Jessup), a sensitive and athletic teen; rebellious but tentative teenage daughter Kinsey (Jones); and precocious Bode (Scott), the youngest son. The family moves into their mysterious ancestral home in Massachusetts after the gruesome murder of the clan’s patriarch, Rendell (Bill Heck).

The kids discover that the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unknown to them, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Locke & Key TV show? Do you think it should be ending or been renewed for a fourth season?