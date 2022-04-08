Network: Netflix
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: Three
TV show dates: February 7, 2020 — TBD
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck.
TV show description:
Based on the long-running graphic novel series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key is a supernatural-horror drama series that’s been developed by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill.
The story follows the Locke family — recently widowed mother Nina (Stanchfield); eldest son Tyler (Jessup), a sensitive and athletic teen; rebellious but tentative teenage daughter Kinsey (Jones); and precocious Bode (Scott), the youngest son. The family moves into their mysterious ancestral home in Massachusetts after the gruesome murder of the clan’s patriarch, Rendell (Bill Heck).
The kids discover that the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unknown to them, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.
Just so many flaws it makes me cringe. If there was a murdering psychopath in your house, and u had the power to make him into a puppet and do your every bidding, what would you do? A. Stop him from murdering your family B. Be a ghost so you can look around and not be able to affect anything C. Rush into there with zero plan D. Make the school bully pour ketchup on herself There’s a whole list of nonsense like this, I don’t even know where to start. It’s frustrating to watch. Like the characters don’t have… Read more »
I do hope the show Locke & Key continues for many seasons! My daughter (25) and myself (57) are addicted to it!!! Nice change from the same old plots of other shows with lots of seasons!
This show is a waste of time. The idea has so much potential but the show leaves you frustrated. One of the dumbest shows I have unfortunately seen.
You may want to update this article. The first air date and the season finale are both the same. It’s a Netflix series The entire season gets dumped all at the same time.
This page is for the run of the series, not the season.