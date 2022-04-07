Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Locke & Key: Season Three to End Netflix Supernatural Series (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

Locke and Key TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Locke & Key was renewed for a third season back in December 2020 and viewers now know that it will also be the show’s final season. Netflix announced that information with the release of photos and a message from the people behind the series.

Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck, the supernatural-horror series follows the Locke family after they move into the father’s family home and they discover that it is full of secrets.

Check out the message from showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill below.

Locke and Key TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Joe Hill, co-creator of the comic series that the show is based on, also shared his own message on Twitter.

Check out more photos from the Locke & Key season three below.

Locke and Key TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Locke and Key TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

A premiere date for the return of the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see the Locke & Key TV series end on Netflix?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x