Constellation: Apple TV+ Orders Thriller Series Starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks

Constellation is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the psychological thriller series which will star Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. The series follows a woman (Rapace) as she returns from space to find that some things in her life are missing.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced it has greenlit Constellation, a new conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won’t be Alone) and Emmy Award-nominee Jonathan Banks (Mudbound, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), and created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds, Doctor Who, Wallander). Emmy Award-winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad) is set to direct the new series from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. Constellation will star Rapace as ‘JO,’ a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost.”

A premiere date for this series will be announced later.

