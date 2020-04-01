Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Locke & Key is a supernatural-horror drama series that stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck. The story follows the Locke family — mother Nina (Stanchfield); eldest son Tyler (Jessup); daughter Kinsey (Jones); and Bode (Scott), the youngest son. The family moves into their mysterious ancestral home in Massachusetts after the gruesome murder of the clan’s patriarch, Rendell (Bill Heck). The kids discover that the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unknown to them, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 1, 2020, Locke & Key has been renewed for a second season, which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Locke & Key for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. My gut tells me that this show will be renewed and, word is, that the writers are already working on plans for season two. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Locke & Key cancellation or renewal news.

4/1 update: Locke & Key has been renewed for a second season.



