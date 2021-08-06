Hit & Run: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, the Hit & Run TV show stars Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gregg Henry, and Gal Toren. The story follows Segev Azulai (Raz), a regular-guy Tel Aviv tour guide who’s married to Danielle (Ohm), a dancer from America. As she’s about to depart for a big audition in New York City, Danielle is tragically killed in a hit-and-run. Grief-stricken and confused, Segev is left trying to make sense of her death and follows his wife’s killers to the United States. Was it truly an accident? What if Segev is more than just a tour guide? He’s aided in his quest by his friend Ron (Toren) and Naomi (Lathan), his former lover who’s now a journalist. With multiple twists and turns, Segev’s search uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets that she kept from him.



As of August 6, 2021, Hit & Run has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Hit & Run for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. Based on the season finale, it’s clear that there is still more story to tell. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hit & Run cancellation or renewal news.



