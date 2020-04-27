Vulture Watch

A Netflix comedy, Turn Up Charlie stars Idris Elba, Frankie Hervey, Piper Perabo, JJ Feild, Rina Sawayama, Guz Khan, Cameron King, Zak Holland, and Jasmine Jones. Co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, the series centers on a man-child wedding DJ, named Charlie (Elba) — a 1990s one-hit wonder. Now Charlie is the reluctant “manny” for Gabrielle (Hervey), the challenging daughter of Charlie’s successful friends, David (Feild) and Sara (Perabo).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 27, 2020, Turn Up Charlie has been cancelled, so there will be no second season. Could it be revived someday?

Since they gather their own viewership statistics, unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Turn Up Charlie for season two, so let’s look at what we do know. The reviews for Turn Up Charlie have been mixed, but Elba is extremely popular. Netflix is not above cancelling critically acclaimed shows (most recently One Day at a Time), while renewing less well-received programs. Since that all amounts to, “It’s anyone’s guess,” I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Turn Up Charlie cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/27/ 20 update: Turn Up Charlie has been cancelled.



