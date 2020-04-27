How is the first season of the Turn Up Charlie TV show on Netflix turning out? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Turn Up Charlie is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Turn Up Charlie season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status Update Below.

A Netflix comedy, Turn Up Charlie stars Idris Elba, Frankie Hervey, Piper Perabo, JJ Feild, Rina Sawayama, Guz Khan, Cameron King, Zak Holland, and Jasmine Jones. Co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, the series centers on a man-child wedding DJ, named Charlie (Elba) — a 1990s one-hit wonder. Now Charlie is the reluctant “manny” for Gabrielle (Hervey), the challenging daughter of Charlie’s successful friends, David (Feild) and Sara (Perabo).





Turn Up Charlie has been cancelled.