Turn Up Charlie: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Idris Elba Series (Report)

Netflix is turning down Turn Up Charlie. The streaming service has canceled the comedy after just one season, as reported by Newschain. The series was created and stars Idris Elba, and it follows “a has-been DJ trying to turn his career around.”

Elba was already working on ideas for a second season of Turn Up Charlie. He said the following:

“It’s very exciting. I’m involved with the script creation, which is mainly seeding stories. There are characters that have their own narrative strands now.”

Netflix does not normally release ratings for its series, but in our on-site viewer voting , the eight episodes scored an average of 9.42.

What do you think? Did you watch Turn Up Charlie? Are you sad it has been canceled?