Ink Master: Season 16; Paramount+ Reveals Lineup for OGs Vs Young Guns Competition

Get ready for the return of Ink Master. Paramount+ has announced the cast for season 16 of the competition series, and this time around, viewers will see a group of OG’s battle against some “young guns.” The series will feature the tattoo artists competing for $250,000.

Paramount+ announced the cast in a press release.

Paramount+ today revealed the stacked lineup of tattoo artists who will be competing in season 16 of the hit reality competition series Ink Master, which will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, October 23rd with three all-new episodes in the U.S. and Canada, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. The series will also premiere on Thursday, October 24th in the U.K. and Australia, with Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria at a later date. An official trailer was also released for the season, which will be hosted by artist-entrepreneur Joel Madden.

Meet the Ink Master Contestants:

Alena Wedderburn

Andy Pho

Anthony Tex

Cat Castro

Jade Olivia

James Tex

Jenna Coffin

Johnny Angel

Jorell Elie

Joseph Serrano

Love Duncan

Lucy Hu

Manny Fernandez

Pony Lawson

Stephanie Heffron

Trevor Burtz

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, Ink Master is hosted by lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN, Joel Madden, alongside returning judges including three-time Ink Master champion DJ Tambe, Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the competition, and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color-realism artists.

In the new season of Ink Master, 16 new artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will put their skills, and their experience, to the test week after week in epic challenges. Only one will win $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.”

Ink Master is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre serve as executive producers and Ivanna Palance as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.