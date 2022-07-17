Blood & Treasure: Season Two Viewer Votes

The adventure continues in the second season of the Blood & Treasure TV show — now on Paramount+. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Blood & Treasure is cancelled or renewed for season three. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Blood & Treasure here.

A Paramount+ action-adventure series, the Blood & Treasure TV show stars Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, James Callis, Katia Winter, Michael James Shaw, Oded Fehr, Mark Gagliardi. The story centers on Danny McNamara (Barr), a former FBI agent who’s now a lawyer specializing in repatriating stolen art, and Lexi Vaziri (Pernas), a con woman and thief. She’s haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk (Fehr) absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny’s mentor, Dr. Anna Castillo (Alicia Coppola), Danny recruits Lexi for help. As the duo travels the world, hot on the tail of their target, Danny and Lexi become embroiled in a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization. In season two, following an attack on the Vatican, the duo set off to recover the Spirit Banner of Genghis Khan, a lost treasure of Asia.





