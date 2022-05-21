Blood & Treasure: Is the CBS TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A CBS action adventure series, Blood & Treasure stars centers on antiquities expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and art thief Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) who join forces to trap a terrorist. As Danny and Lexi travel the world, hot on the tail of their target, they become embroiled in an ancient conflict. Oded Fehr, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi also star.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Blood & Treasure is averaging a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.65 million viewers. Find out how Blood & Treasure stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
Blood & Treasure has been renewed for a second season which will debut on July 17, 2022 on Paramount+. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew Blood & Treasure for season two? The ratings are very low so, at this point, I think it’s unlikely this series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Blood & Treasure cancellation or renewal alerts.
*6/26/19 update: CBS has renewed Blood & Treasure for a second season.
Love Blood and Treasure
Please renew Blood and Treasure. It’s a show that is smart, funny, and keeps you thinking.
We love Blood and Treasure! So glad it got renewed. Hopefully the powers that be will keep making good decisions.
YES VERY EXCITED ITS A GREAT SHOW GLAD its RENEWED CANT wait.
Is the show really filmed on location in Rome, Cairo etc. or are they Hollywood sets or CG ?
The show was just renewed for for a second season.
It’s one Of The Best New Shows on TV Right Now !!!
My wife and I like the show. Lots of action…do not cancel…
The show is awful. Cancel.
love the SHOW DONT cancel I LOVE THE places go.
I like this show I hope you don’t cancel this is a good show
Damn, they only showed one episode and we’re already talking about cancellation/renew.
Yes do not cancel blood and treasure