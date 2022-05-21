Blood & Treasure: Is the CBS TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch

Are Danny and Lexi still on the job? Is the Blood & Treasure TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Blood & Treasure, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS action adventure series, Blood & Treasure stars centers on antiquities expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and art thief Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) who join forces to trap a terrorist. As Danny and Lexi travel the world, hot on the tail of their target, they become embroiled in an ancient conflict. Oded Fehr, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi also star.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Blood & Treasure is averaging a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.65 million viewers. Find out how Blood & Treasure stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Blood & Treasure for season two? The ratings are very low so, at this point, I think it’s unlikely this series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Blood & Treasure cancellation or renewal alerts.

*6/26/19 update: CBS has renewed Blood & Treasure for a second season.



Blood & Treasure Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Blood & Treasure‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you like Blood & Treasure TV series on CBS? Are you glad tha it’s been renewed for a second season?