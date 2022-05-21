Menu

Blood & Treasure: Is the CBS TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Blood & Treasure TV show on CBS: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Philippe Antonello / CBS)

The Television Vulture is watching the Blood & Treasure TV show on CBSAre Danny and Lexi still on the job? Is the Blood & Treasure TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Blood & Treasure, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

A CBS action adventure series, Blood & Treasure stars centers on antiquities expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and art thief Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) who join forces to trap a terrorist. As Danny and Lexi travel the world, hot on the tail of their target, they become embroiled in an ancient conflict. Oded Fehr, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi also star.

 

The first season of Blood & Treasure is averaging a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.65 million viewers. Find out how Blood & Treasure stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

Blood & Treasure has been renewed for a second season which will debut on July 17, 2022 on Paramount+. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will CBS cancel or renew Blood & Treasure for season two? The ratings are very low so, at this point, I think it’s unlikely this series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Blood & Treasure cancellation or renewal alerts.

*6/26/19 update: CBS has renewed Blood & Treasure for a second season.
 

What do you think? Do you like Blood & Treasure TV series on CBS? Are you glad tha it’s been renewed for a second season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
Tina Green

Love Blood and Treasure

Cindy Boyd

Please renew Blood and Treasure. It’s a show that is smart, funny, and keeps you thinking.

Cindy Jo Rice

We love Blood and Treasure! So glad it got renewed. Hopefully the powers that be will keep making good decisions.

lucille schoch

YES VERY EXCITED ITS A GREAT SHOW GLAD its RENEWED CANT wait.

Jim

Is the show really filmed on location in Rome, Cairo etc. or are they Hollywood sets or CG ?

Steven

The show was just renewed for for a second season.

charles

It’s one Of The Best New Shows on TV Right Now !!!

Chuck H.

My wife and I like the show. Lots of action…do not cancel…

Lynn

The show is awful. Cancel.

lucille schoch

love the SHOW DONT cancel I LOVE THE places go.

Karen

I like this show I hope you don’t cancel this is a good show

Prycer

Damn, they only showed one episode and we’re already talking about cancellation/renew.

Eunice arede

Yes do not cancel blood and treasure

