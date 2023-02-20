Network: CBS, Paramount+

Episodes: 26 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: May 21, 2019 — October 2, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi.

TV show description:

From creators Matt Federman and Stephen Scaia, the Blood & Treasure TV show is a globe-trotting action-adventure series. The drama centers on an antiquities expert and an art thief who join forces to trap a terrorist.

A former FBI agent, Danny McNamara (Barr) has a vast store of knowledge regarding stolen antiquities and works of art. Art thief Lexi Vaziri (Pernas) blames him for the tragedy that took her father. When terrorist Karim Farouk (Fehr) steals an artifact and kidnaps Danny’s mentor, Dr. Ana Castillo (Coppola), Danny seeks Lexi’s assistance to save Ana and bring in Farouk.

Their path is littered with questionable characters who could either help or harm their cause. For instance, arms dealer Aiden Shaw (Shaw) is only interested in that which benefits his sole cause — himself. Likewise, shady Simon Hardwick (Callis) has worked hard to hone his expertise in acquiring artifacts of assailable provenance.

On the other hand, Danny’s lifelong friend Father Chuck (Gagliardi) works at the Vatican Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson (Winter) also wants Farouk brought to justice, but she’s a stickler for international law, which makes things trickier for Lexi and Danny.

As they travel the world, hot on the tail of their target, Danny and Lexi become embroiled in an ancient conflict concerning the cradle of civilization.

Series Finale:

Episode #26 — Showdown in Hong Kong

Realizing they’ve taken the Kahn’s bait – and putting the lives of millions in jeopardy – Danny and Lexi come face-to-face with the Kahn in one final battle above Hong Kong.

First aired: October 2, 2022.

