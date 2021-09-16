Network: FX on Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: B.J. Novak (host)

TV show description:

A comedy anthology series, The Premise was created by host B.J. Novak.

The show combines daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time. Episodes use comedy to engage with the big issues of our unprecedented modern era.

Actors appearing in the first season include Ayo Edebiri, Beau Bridges, Ben Platt, Boyd Holbrook, Daniel Dae Kim, Ed Asner, Eric Lange, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Premise TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?