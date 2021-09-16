The Premise: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, The Premise is a comedy anthology series that was created by host B.J. Novak. Actors appearing in the first season include Ayo Edebiri, Beau Bridges, Ben Platt, Boyd Holbrook, Daniel Dae Kim, Ed Asner, Eric Lange, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The show combines daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time. Episodes use comedy to engage with the big issues of our unprecedented modern era.



As of September 16, 2021, The Premise has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether FX on Hulu will cancel or renew The Premise for season two. Since Hulu isn’t solely ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This show is an anthology series so the actors don’t have to commit to more than a single episode. That can help keep costs down and attract big-name talent. I think this show will perform well enough to be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Premise cancellation or renewal news.



